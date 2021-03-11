It couldn't happen here in America?
American gun owners and guns are now under attack!
The 2nd Amendment is uniquely American. It was the work of the Founding Fathers -- men who had to fight for their freedom from tyranny and who intended for the means of that fight to never be taken away from American citizens.
Possibly the most important part of our priceless Constitution boldly declares the element of this personal safety for its citizens. It is precisely and unalterably spelled out in the 2nd Amendment, stating boldly, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Yes, it could happen right here in America. Unknowingly we could be stealthily robbed of the pure intent of this precious statement. And, it could happen here and now because we are on a possible fatal path to have this safety statement taken from us.
Fox News recently highlighted the reality of this present and dangerous threat which is now being considered in Congress in the House by the Democrats with these following perilous conditions: Psych evaluation and licensing, gun owners must report where their firearm is stored, registration of all firearms and ammo, create a database where registration can be stored, an $800 penalty for non-compliance.
The reality of this proposed legislation will unquestionably bring chills of fear, panic, alarm and dread to every gun owner in America.
In 1929, the Soviet Union established gun control. From 1929 to 1953, about 20 million dissidents, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.
China established gun control in 1935. From 1948 to 1952, 20 million political dissidents, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.
Germany established gun control in 1938 and from 1939 to 1945, a total of 13 million Jews and others who were unable to defend themselves were rounded up and exterminated.
In 1911, Turkey established gun control. From 1915 to 1917, 1.5 million Armenians, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.
The total number of defenseless people rounded up and exterminated in the 20th century because of gun control: 56 million.
Think seriously about that!
The Communist Doctrine says that they must first disarm the population, before they can dominate them!
As a very sharp contrast, Switzerland issues every household a gun! And they train every adult that they issue a rifle. Switzerland has the lowest gun-related crime rate of any civilized country in the world. With guns, we are "citizens." Without them, we are "subjects."
Arms are the only true badge of liberty. The possession of arms is the distinction of a free man from a slave -- Andrew Fletcher
“The Second Amendment wasn't written so you can go hunting, it was to create a force to balance a tyrannical force here.” -- Senator Tom Coburn, Oklahoma
American gun owners are under attack now today. Possibly the only protection we have is the power of the Senate, because the House and the president could approve this bill. This threat is very real!
-- Dave Olpin, Provo