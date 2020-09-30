Judging Napolitano critique harshly
Napolitano's editorial "Trump attacks the military" from Sept. 11th is the worst kind of journalism. His whole thesis is based on a vicious attack on president Trump in the "Atlantic" based on "anonymous" sources alleging disparaging statements against the military while the president was in France. These allegations have been categorically denied by those who were eyewitnesses to the president's comments in France. Napolitano shows himself as a Trump hater with no journalistic integrity. Shame on you, Herald, for giving him space in your paper!!!
-- Dennis Carter, Orem