Just let us agree to disagree
I just read a couple editorials on the opinion page. My first question is, what has our past President Trump done for you? Or, are you one of the rich 1% that got a tax break?
How anyone can follow a prevaricator (misleading) man as Donald J Trump? It's said he has told more than 22,000 false or misleading claims. That's a total of 5,500 misleading statements a year.
It's true that Donald Trump has done a lot for our country. But, when he took over the presidency from President Obama, things were on an upswing. So, why was he so derogatory about President Obama? Trump has done way more dividing than uniting. He left the presidency with the lowest approval rating in history.
In my opinion, President Biden's inauguration speech was fantastic! I liked that he said. We must unite.
If you insist on believing in Trump and sticking to the Republican party, then let's us agree to disagree. But, we must stick together for unity is strength!
-- Alan R. Allred, Spanish Fork