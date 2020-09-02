Keep National Be an Angel Day alive
Most would agree, 2020 has been a challenging year. But the people in our lives -- friends, family and even strangers -- have been able to bring a smile to a masked face or make someone’s day a little brighter.
Aug. 22 was National Be an Angel Day, a day that encourages random acts of kindness. There are so many ways you can celebrate this day; an angel act may be as simple as a kind word, mowing a neighbor’s lawn, or even thanking the angels in your life. Another way you can be an angel is to talk with your family about organ, eye and tissue donation.
I am fortunate enough to work with angels in the form of donor family members. Many recipients state that the gratitude they feel for health, life and time with family is beyond their ability to put into words. The donor, in their own way became an angel not only for the recipient, but also their own family. There is comfort in knowing that something good came from the tragedy they experienced. It is easy to be an angel and register on the Yes Utah Donor Registry at www.yesutah.org.
-- Dixie Madsen, Murray