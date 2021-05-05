Language barriers affect quality of life
I am writing to express my concern over the language barrier in the state due to cultural diversity.
I am an 18-year-old high school student whose first language is Spanish, and I am being affected by the lack of linguistic acceptance in my community. Therefore, I would like that the columns of your newspaper could focus on the diverse population that exists in Utah and the challenges that foreigners face, to create a wide perspective in people's consciousness.
In 2018, according to the database of the state of Utah, it is indicated that 15.8% of the population speaks another language not related to English, of which 10% belongs to Spanish, and it is expected that in the coming years, that number will increase.
On the other hand, there is a great economic and community impact that falls on foreigners, such as trade or international relations. Focusing on the Hispanic area, the huge cultural and economic influence helps the growth of this country, so it is important that the language barrier is reduced and a concept of inclusion is applied in all this diversity.
This phenomenon can be seen in everyday situations such as opting for health insurance, college opportunities, or even acquiring a driver's license. According to the public health department, translations of documents are accepted under specific circumstances, books are also provided in different languages, but such things cannot be used at the time of the exam.
As can be seen, these are common situations that clearly affect the quality of life of a person and that is being affected by the language barrier.
It is time for the authorities to offer a solution, and that in the not-too-distant future the state can also accept another language as official here in Utah.
-- Carolina Obregón. Lehi