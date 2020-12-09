Leave Bridal Veil Falls alone
Much has been debated the past week about the future of Bridal Veil Falls. Just because it once had a tram and a restaurant doesn't mean it should again. The view I grew up with included the tram, cables and buildings. Since an avalanche and other problems wiped those out, the view has been as it has been and should be. A pristine view of the falls shouldn't include cables and a tram car moving up and down or structures built on the cliffs above -- just the falls and the beautiful scenery surrounding the falls for anyone to enjoy, free of charge.
-- Kaye Nelson, Provo