Lee’s comments nothing but a tantrum
I saw Utah Senator Lee on TV yesterday trying to defend his alliance with the Democrats in limiting President Trumps power.
His spin was that it had nothing to do with Trump and should have been done years ago. There are many things that should have been done years ago by a procrastinating House and Senate but were put on the back burner in favor of issues or actions to insure that these self-serving politicians retire wealthy.
Hopefully voters will see the timing of Lee’s actions as nothing more than a tantrum, a vendetta against a president who is making America great and safe again despite Lee and his colleagues.
Dennis Pike, Jackson