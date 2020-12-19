Let big tech do its thing
Free speech is a fundamental right in America, and many Utahns use social media to exercise it.
In last month's Senate Commerce Committee hearing, Senator Mike Lee and his colleagues questioned tech CEOs over conservative bias in their companies. Proposed solutions could do more harm than good and ultimately reduce your ability to exercise free speech on social media by eliminating liabilities for tech companies that promote a free exchange of ideas. In light of the Department of Justice's lawsuit intended to break up big tech companies, Utahns should be wary about an overextended government.
Attacking and breaking up tech companies is nonsensical and hurts small businesses that rely on digital tools. It impedes our free economy and degrades the breadth of our civil liberties in the digital world. Since the beginning of the pandemic, tech companies have kept our mom-and-pop shops open and allowed us to engage with friends and family. Rather than trying to bring down the industry that is keeping us together, Senator Lee ought to work with his colleagues to address the very real concerns of the public health crisis and not jeopardize Americans' right to engage on social media or access to needed technology.
-- Ryan Easton, West Jordan