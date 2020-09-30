Let us be unified as long as we all shall breathe
Mask wearing seems to have become such a dividing factor in daily life.
The awkwardness of being the only person of a group to wear a face mask is likely a relatable feeling for many.
Conversely, feeling judgment when everyone but you is wearing a mask is also a common story.
At the beginning of this global pandemic, there was, for a moment, a sense of unity as people supported each other during this difficult time.
So how did the country's initial unity over stopping the spread of COVID-19 lead to such great division over the idea of mandating the use of a face covering?
The simplified answer is: To some, this covering symbolizes a terrifying restriction of freedom and government control. To others, it signifies respect for the health and safety of others.
These differing perspectives have led to division, but is it possible that face coverings signify both of these things at once?
Must we sometimes allow restrictions to our liberty in order to be socially conscious?
Could these restrictions be an overstep in government power, leading to our misery?
Yes, and the possible implementation of the Provo face mask mandate has people arguing over whether the government should have this much control.
The control that this mandate allows is a risk, however, its implementation comes from a desire to increase public safety. If science proves that these face masks help decrease the spread of the disease (a cause that we all rallied around in the beginning of this global pandemic), would we not all choose to do our part in stopping this spread?
If wearing face coverings means protecting the health, safety and possibly lives of those around us; the risk of this slight overstep in government power is worthwhile.
In the end ... we still retain the ability to choose. The consequences may differ, but our voice can never be taken away from us. Let us choose to use our voices to unify and support each other amidst the tribulations of this global pandemic.
-- Gracie Kate Hammond, Provo