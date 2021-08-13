We in Utah's Dixie are at risk of losing "Dixie" as the woke, well-financed and connected minority, riding the crest of cancel culture, have caused the legislature to weigh in against "Dixie". The irony here is that Dixie is favored by 70% statewide and 80% in Washington County. To this point nothing has been said about the cost of rebranding, a budget was never discussed and in fact, HB278 had no spending clause attached. Ideally, the legislature won't vote on the acceptance of the new name, Utah Tech University until the regular session, but amongst our most fiscally-challenged legislators, there is a move to rush the name change in a special session. The way that this has been handled thus far, one can envision the legislature handing a blank check to the DSU administration. Again, no budget has been required or published, but the minimum number bouncing around is an astonishing $12 million which will be borne by Utah taxpayers, as verified by 2 of our Southern Utah legislators. Yes, I naively thought that the DSU administration would have to raise the funds.
If you too are disgusted by this proposed spending outrage please contact your legislators and Governor Cox to demand some fiscal restraint.
— Richard Miles, St. George