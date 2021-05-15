Let's keep working toward a healthy climate
I was thrilled to see so many great minds come together during a recent virtual event hosted by Utah Clean Energy. This event, which kicked off with remarks from Zions Bank CEO Scott Anderson, was yet another example of how Utah is leading the way on climate.
What’s clear is that Utah’s leaders want to address climate change and recognize the need for an effective federal policy. In fact, many are coalescing around a specific solution: the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends Plan. Anderson recently wrote about the power of this plan to cut U.S. carbon emissions in half while putting Utah businesses and families first.
As a member of the business community and a father/grandfather, I have long believed we need a national solution that will safeguard our environment and economy for future generations. More and more Utahns are coming to the same conclusion. It’s been especially heartening to see how Senator Romney has voiced his commitment to conservative climate leadership and spoken favorably on the carbon dividends approach.
It’s clear to me that Utah can -- and should -- continue to lead on this issue. I invite you to learn more about the Baker-Shultz Plan and the growing coalition of Utahns who support it. Let’s keep working toward a healthy climate that can sustain the Utah way of life for decades to come.
-- Bill Rappleye, Draper