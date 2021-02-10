Licensed for ill will
I feel compelled to contact you about our Utah Motor Vehicle Division's extremely poor service and performance. It is sad that the people of the state of Utah are so poorly served by a department that is paid for by our state's citizens.
I thought that a few years ago when we were finally able to renew registrations online that we were finally catching up and becoming a little bit up to date. I realized I was wrong when a couple of years ago I got a notice that it was my responsibility to make sure that my "month" tag on my license plate was my responsibility because these people bought poor quality tags that will not stay legible! I know there are much better tags because I worked for many years in an outdoor warehouse and had to tag thousands of items with many, many adhesive tags. The tags that I bought 30 years ago are still in very fine shape and still plainly readable.
I would be glad to help these people purchase tags from quality manufacturers that will last for years and years -- this is NOT difficult -- this is NOT rocket science! They should not buy tags from the manufacturer that supplies them with the best whiskey!
Added to the above issue, I recently got a notice from the DMV that they will no longer send me renewal notices by mail and that I am supposed to go online and request an email reminder notice. I have submitted an email address over and over again with every registration application and payment that I have made for several years. Is it so hard to just email me with a notice?? I guess that is too much to ask from these people!
After spending most of the day recently collecting the required information from our 12 vehicles, I thought I was ready to go online. When I tried to go online to request email notices one vehicle at a time, (remember, I have 12 vehicles to keep track of) I was only able to request one notice and then I was "locked out" and told that I had exceeded the number of applications, and that I should try again later! This a disgusting waste of my time and effort!
This department's lack of the required knowledge, skills and empathy to function in the capacity of the Division of Motor Vehicles is very obvious. Theirs is the most poorly run, arrogant, detached, uncaring agency that I am aware of anywhere, not just in this state, but anywhere. This department is an embarrassment. I have no way of contacting them directly, but I do plan to contact both my state senators, representatives and the new governor to see if the fine citizens of Utah can get some positive changes made to the DMV in attitude, processes and leadership.
-- S. Johnson, Pleasant Grove