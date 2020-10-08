Madsen's religious vote for Biden confusing
In Saturday's "Letters," Kathryn Madsen interjected her religion into it claiming her vote for Biden. As I understand it, her religion does not condone abortion -- yet Biden's party (see the Dem platform) is in favor of it. In fact, we all know that his party will hammer the new Supreme Court candidate -- Catholic -- on her position on abortion. All other "tests" of the candidate will be a smokescreen for the real concern over allowing women to obtain an abortion. Apparently taking the life of the innocent is more important to Ms. Madsen than voting for a non-abortion candidate.
-- Douglas Brinley, Provo