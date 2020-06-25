Make prose great again!
America, make great again!
The lead cockwomble said
Shout it on the beaches
While we inter new dead
Demand the banners dropped
Honoring those fallen
More soon gone to honor
With all the venues open
Unveil not the portraits
Tradition — 40 years
‘stead we channel Jackson
Repeating Trails of Tears
All but shot like Lincoln
The press so freely feeds
On his daft advisings
Watch him now, for he bleeds
Drops of devolution
His blood not quarantined
Laced with bleach, Lysol and
Hydroxychloroquine
Tweet, his main communion
Enjoining Hamelin’s waifs
Mirror words of nobles
Oslo, his selfdom craves
Shun the face mask outright
Fauci, Birx, now ignore
Fearing he might look weak
Why do we not deplore?
Exploit pain fermented
Kaepernick’s discontent
Observe how death and bile
Re-elect presidents
Abuse the pow’r granted
As Commander in Chief
Turn pepper spray and smoke
On those who seek relief
Lead us — oh pretender
Your avarice we’ll defend
The birthright we’ll withhold
‘Hate’ is our diadem
— Mark Peterson, Orem