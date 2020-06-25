Make prose great again!

America, make great again!

The lead cockwomble said

Shout it on the beaches

While we inter new dead

Demand the banners dropped

Honoring those fallen

More soon gone to honor

With all the venues open

Unveil not the portraits

Tradition — 40 years

‘stead we channel Jackson

Repeating Trails of Tears

All but shot like Lincoln

The press so freely feeds

On his daft advisings

Watch him now, for he bleeds

Drops of devolution

His blood not quarantined

Laced with bleach, Lysol and

Hydroxychloroquine

Tweet, his main communion

Enjoining Hamelin’s waifs

Mirror words of nobles

Oslo, his selfdom craves

Shun the face mask outright

Fauci, Birx, now ignore

Fearing he might look weak

Why do we not deplore?

Exploit pain fermented

Kaepernick’s discontent

Observe how death and bile

Re-elect presidents

Abuse the pow’r granted

As Commander in Chief

Turn pepper spray and smoke

On those who seek relief

Lead us — oh pretender

Your avarice we’ll defend

The birthright we’ll withhold

‘Hate’ is our diadem

— Mark Peterson, Orem