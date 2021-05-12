Make Utah Lake great again
My name is Jaymin Fisher and I am a student at Skyridge High School. I’ve done quite a bit of research about Utah Lake and what we can do to revitalize it. Utah Lake is such a pretty lake, but not in its current state. The lake is very gross and filled with toxic algae. I would love to see it flourish once more, and I personally believe with the right steps we can make it great again.
One of the main problems Utah Lake has is its Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. It grows naturally in the water but becomes dangerous when it’s in bloom. It can possibly be lethal to pets that might swim in the water, and cause a various set of symptoms in humans. Among these symptoms include headaches, dizziness, rashes and even gastrointestinal issues. In the worst possible case, it can cause neurological damage. The summer months are some of the worst in terms of algal growth, which is very inconvenient especially since the citizens love to cool off in the water because of the hot Utah air.
In my research, I’ve come to the conclusion that the process of cleaning would be fairly simple. According to Richard Allred, the CEO of Alpine Technical Services, he believes that the lake could be clean by the end of the year. He and his group can treat the lake with an agricultural sprayer full of chemicals applying it to the entire lake. Pollution isn’t a concern with this solution as well. The company has chosen to continue its work in treating the lake to restore it back to its former glory.
As a citizen, I would absolutely love to see that happen. I love the water, and when it gets warmer in this upcoming summer season, you bet I’ll be in the water somewhere. I think that many members of our community would enjoy a clean lake. I see great potential for this project, and it makes me happy. Thank you.
-- Jaymin Fisher, Lehi