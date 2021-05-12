Letter: Make voting more accessible
According to Pew Research, the United States has one of the lowest voter turnouts among many other countries, coming in at No. 30 out of the 35 countries for which they had data. This doesn’t seem to line up with the current political climate, which seems to get more and more intense all the time.
Political views have become so polarized that we are witnessing the rise of a new phenomenon known as cancel culture. If people are so passionate about their political opinions, then why is our voter turnout so low?
I would actually suggest that the low voter turnout is what has lead to increasing polarization — not the other way around. In many ways, the process by which we cast a ballot has become outdated, and inconvenient. In order to get people to care enough to vote, politicians are becoming more extreme. They make issues sound much larger than they might actually be, and they offer an uncompromising solution with the promise of getting things done. Middle ground ideas are drowned out and general political toxicity increases.
To fix the political climate, we need to find ways to make voting more easily accessible. Possible solutions could be to place voting booths on college campuses and at pharmacies, allow people to register on election day like they do in Idaho, or develop a secure system for online voting (we already have online systems, and this would give us reason to strengthen their security).
— Travis J. Newbry, Lehi