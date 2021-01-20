Masks as effective as expecting a chain link fence to stop mosquitoes
I would like to comment on the December 31, 2020–January 1, 2021, "opinion" newspaper article: “Mask mandates lead to protests, referendums and ordinances.” We all appreciate the concern for other people’s heath, I’m certain. Has there been a thought toward the danger in wearing a mask? Especially for the elderly? Trying to mandate masks is not going to stop COVID from spreading. Masks are not helping the issue! Using a mask to stop coronavirus is like using a chain link fence to stop a swarm of mosquitoes. … Our dear governor is denying us the right to “Freedom of Choice”! What’s the point of the Constitution? We have our agency! Let us use it! I strongly disagree with masks and all the tyrannical people enforcing them. If you want me to wear a mask, you're gonna have to put it on me personally! Give me liberty or give me death!!!
-- Alison Crawley, Eagle Mountain