Most radical pro-choice administration now in White House
I hear thousands of would-be voices now crying out because of the Biden-Harris pro-abortion administration, the most radical pro-choice administration to ever occupy the White House.
It was Vice President Harris who vowed that her administration would nullify state pro-life laws.
It was President Biden who said he'd codify the disastrous Roe vs. Wade decision -- making it the federal law of the land.
And now with President Joe Biden, who picked the radical abortion supporter Xavier Becerra to head the Health & Human Services Department, thousands of would-be voices cry out. They are destined to be legally murdered in their own mother's womb.
The inhumane killing of a baby while yet in its mother's womb is a most barbaric practice. It is not becoming a nation that states, "In God We Trust."
I am glad that I did not vote for this administration and the Democratic platform of abortion and socialistic ideologies. It is comforting to know that most of the good citizens in Utah also did not.
-- Jon L. Hunt, Lehi