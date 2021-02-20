Mr. Lee's Constitution
Utah Senator Lee, with Idaho Senator Crapo, asked a question at the second impeachment trial: Why did the framers not include an explicit provision allowing impeachment of public officials after leaving office, when it was included in state constitutions?
They didn't include it, Mr. van der Veen, the defense counsel said, because "They threw out what they didn't want in there," gesticulating at the same time as if he were flinging manure from a shovel.
Mr. Lee, Mr. Crapo, and Mr. Veen, of course, did not know that answer to be the truth. Authentic students of the Constitution, on the other hand, know well that many state provisions were not put in the federal Constitution precisely because they were universally understood.
That is why a term limit for the Ppresident was not put into the Constitution, when such a provision for governors was written into virtually every state constitution.
Mr. Lee and Mr. Crapo, your question was a slow softball pitch, when the occasion called for a hardball heater.
-- Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross
Woods Cross, Utah 84087