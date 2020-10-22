Nail in the coffin
When President Trump called the CDC scientists "idiots" today and demeaned Dr. Fauci by calling him a "disaster," that was it for me. I cannot abide a leader who regularly resorts to such immature behavior that demonstrates his inability to show respect for others. His behavior is inappropriate and unacceptable to me. Whatever happened to the days when the president of our country showed his disapproval with civility? He is a deplorable example to our youth and the world, and I am sick and tired of it!! I refuse to vote for him.
-- Juana Dalton Terry, Provo