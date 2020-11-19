No more dangerous than a cough
The Emergency Alert declared by Governor Herbert is very suspicious. COVID tests do NOT prove anything, and this is a fact, for those who want to research it. The tests are only used to manipulate data and give COVID some sort of pretended validity.
I believe the governor is being coerced by powers outside of Utah that threaten our freedoms. The banking cabals of the world are the ones who are really controlling us, not this pretended dangerous virus. This virus is no more dangerous than the cough that was going around a few years ago. No pandemic was declared then, so why all the lies now?
It's obvious that remedies are being hidden or just plain taken off the shelf! People do get sick, but the government doesn't usually shut down our lives because of it. This emergency declaration is just a lie and why are we going along with it? The governor is because of pressure from outside sources, but if the people of Utah don't stand up to it and fight for ourselves and freedoms, then we will be overtaken by those evil forces that are controlling the governor.
