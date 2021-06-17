Opinions have their own page
Regarding: June 12-13 issue, page 2, Morning Briefing: Seized House records show just how far Trump admin went.
I assume Morning Briefing stories are culled and synopsized from longer AP stories as a convenience to Herald readers. If so, you presented a "news" story with a provocative lead with zero attribution in the body of the story -- hence, opinion. And opinion pieces have a section of their own, or should.
The story later uses disputable adjectives such as "stunning," "rancorous" and "damaging," which are unacceptable in a news story unless quoting a source. Otherwise it is purely opinion and should be bylined.
The final paragraph casts dubious light on the Trump administration and paints a rosy view of the Biden presidency. The statement may be true, but without attribution it is not news, it's an opinion.
-- Mark D. Johnson, Orem