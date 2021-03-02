Orem council seeks public input on Hillcrest park
Orem City Council is excited to announce a new park on the former Hillcrest Elementary School property, 650 East 1400 South. This park is centrally located in the busiest area of Orem.
We want the amenities in this park to meet the needs of all the citizens of Orem, the local neighborhood and the visitors who travel through and shop in our city. We are asking for input in designing your park. Please go online and share your desires and ideas for this park. Splash pads for children, pickleball for families, walking paths, basketball, sports fields and a pond to meditate are some of the ideas we have heard.
This is your chance to weigh in on the future of this park. Go to http://oremhillcrestpark.org to have your voices heard. Please attend the public Zoom meeting sessions held March 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. and from 6:30-8 p.m. for public comment. We continue to work to strengthen Orem as Family City USA.
Signed Orem City Council
Mayor Richard Brunst
Terry Peterson
David Spencer
Jeff Lambson
Tom Macdonald
Debby Lauret
Brent Sumner