Orem PD’s flippancy toward addition is disappointing
On Tuesday, August 10th, I drove through Utah County for work as a paint salesman. As I came to a stop at a traffic light I saw an Orem City Police car with a license plate frame that read “Tweekers wanted. Apply within.”
In a post-Reagan era where average Utahans are encouraged to carry naloxone, and where billboards dot my commute describing how ubiquitous opioid addiction is, and where most of us know and love someone who struggles with drug addiction, Orem City Police are advertising a disappointing attitude.
Drug addiction isn’t a joke. And in particular it should not be a joke to the people who are tasked with first response. Perhaps it is time to reallocate funds to people with a more understanding attitude.
— Josh Johnsen, Layton