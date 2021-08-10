Overjoyed about Leavitt’s role with Tabernacle Choir
I was glad to read the article in the Daily Herald: “Former Gov. Mike Leavitt named President of Tabernacle Choir” (August 6 issue). This is a welcome development for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, along with the Bells and other music groups, affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I was amused that when interviewed the ‘call to serve’ in this capacity came as a complete surprise even to him. I have to admit, it happily surprised me. Years ago, I spoke to Governor Leavitt several times when he was Utah’s Governor (1993-2003). I also had a totally astounding surprise when I met him when he was a Cabinet Member (2005-2009) when Leavitt served Secretary of Health and Human Services under then President George W. Bush. Secretary Leavitt and I just happened to meet at an official occasion at a little city called Marshall, Texas. We shook hands, and Secretary Leavitt proceeded to give a speech there. I think Leavitt’s new role will be a morale-booster for visitors and singers alike at the Tabernacle at Temple Square. Visitors will get a chance to see someone who has already been on the national stage. And members of the renowned Choir will hear a voice they can work with. I wish Leavitt harmonious success in his new role.
— James Marples, Provo