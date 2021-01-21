Overriding emotion to recent events is sadness
When I ponder the events of the past week, only one emotion surfaces: sadness. Not disappointment, not anger, not retribution, just sadness. We reap what we sow.
"Doth man gather roses from thistles" or "apples from fig trees?" No! Any farmer knows if you don't pluck the thistles from among the potatoes or beets, you will deal with them later with much more effort.
This horse left the barn 50 some years ago when we de-sanctified human life and started sacrificing lives on the altar of the Gods of convenience, sexual gratification, and other gods.
The Great John Updike wrote, "When all we have is tolerance for the sake of tolerance, we have no standard of conduct." It matters not who is a fault, the perpetrator or the one that stands by and watches standards erode. Silence becomes consent.
Now we must put the horse back in the barn. Can we? Will we? It will take much effort by those leading the horse because he will not go willingly. The one behind pushing will at times have to use the prick on the heels to get the horse to move. He will risk being kicked at. Can he? Will he?
Let us all pray for men with the integrity to lift us to higher standards.
-- Melvin Hudman, Spanish Fork