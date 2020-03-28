Pass the time by saving lives around the world
The entire world currently sits in idol restlessness in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New information from many sources flood social media while eager minds shut up in quarantine feed on each post hoping to find an end to the madness. With every new day, more people all around the world die because of this pandemic. In response, The United States needs to take the lead in saving lives both inside and outside our borders by investing in global responses to prevent future pandemics. We need to stop investing in dollars and cents, and focus more intentionally on people.
The United States has already committed around $100 million to fight the outbreak of COVID-19 oversees. This is a great step in the right direction, but if we are to make a lasting difference, we must be willing to provide more aid, especially to those in the poorest communities of the world. Those living in poverty cannot afford to practice social distancing as they live in small homes and must work to feed their families. Their hospitals are also ill-equipped to cope with the growing demand for relief from this pandemic. The Borgen Project, a non-profit organization that works to improve the United States’ response to the global poverty crisis, stated: “With risk factors such as malnutrition, high-population densities, communal living and lack of access to clean water and washing facilities, as well as few means of medical intervention, mortality rates will increase exponentially in developing countries.”
While Americans sit in quarantine, there are many productive things you can do to pass the time, including the chance to save lives around the world. Members of Congress are currently implementing strategies that will not only benefit our citizens but can also help impoverished people around the world. Voice your support for COVID-19 aid around the world to your elected officials. As America offers aid to crippling nations around the world, we will all get through this together.
Lindsey LeBaron, Lehi