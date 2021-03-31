Passing lake problems on to posterity
I don’t live anywhere near Utah Lake. But I live near a watercourse and, a little farther away, there’s a lake. We all do. We have never paid the full cost for keeping our water healthy. To avoid so now, again, just compounds the issues and pushes them on to our great-grandchildren. But that’s fine, they will have more people, greater creativity, deeper passion, stronger legislative power, better financing, and all the time in the world.
As for building man-made islands in Utah Lake, who came up with that one, the person who sold some giant pumps to Utah? Hey, wait a minute, that could work. Pump the lake dry. No lake, no problems!
-- Martin Neunzert, Ogden