Personality takes back seat to job performance
The ideal president would be a combination of warmth, charisma and engaging personality. He would also be intelligent, clear minded, be able to get things done and always put America first.
Career politicians often excel in the first part, but rarely in the second (look at our current Congress). As a physician looking for a surgeon to operate on myself, I always preferred the one most knowledgeable, skilled and who got the best results regardless of his personality or bedside manner.
We are facing a similar choice in this election. A look at Trump's 123 accomplishments in 3+ years allows me to overlook many of his personal failings. Someday we will again have candidates with both qualities, but for now, I will choose the one who can get things done and will always put America first.
-- Wendell Gadd, Mapleton