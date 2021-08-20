Political party not uniting by aligning with LDS Church
In promoting The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the United Utah Party isn’t uniting.
It looks like the UUP is going to adopt bees (a traditionally LDS symbol) as its mascot. This summer, it used a pioneer wagon as its float. And it’s making social media posts favorable to the church. As those are very Mormon-y things to do, they aren’t uniting moves.
Instead, the UUP is cozying up to one of the most polarizing organizations, if not the most polarizing organization, in the state of Utah.
In recent years, the church has been polarizing because of its dominance of politics in Utah, fostering a toxic, oppressive culture, gaslighting tendencies, dishonest or misleading public relations and General Conference talks, marginalization of women and LGBTQIA+ people and in reportedly having $100 billion in assets.
— Rhett Wilkinson, Manti