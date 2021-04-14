Pornography is another kind of pandemic
There is a current pandemic raging throughout the world, and no, I’m not talking about COVID-19. The one of which I am speaking about affects millions of individuals and families every year and is only increasing in strength. It is the “plague of pornography.”
I understand that this can be a difficult topic to bring up. It can be awkward, embarrassing or taboo. But if we don’t talk about pornography and the effects that it has upon the human mind, things will just keep getting worse. For example, did you know that pornography affects the brain in the same way that hard drugs do? In other words, those who use pornography are unleashing a wave of highly concentrated dopamine (i.e., pleasure chemicals) throughout their brain, which in turn makes it easier and easier to turn back to it. Instead of healthy coping mechanisms in times of stress or discomfort or sadness, you turn to a pixelated screen.
This is a more prevalent problem than many might think. Did you know that the average age of pornography exposure is between 11 and 12 years of age? Most kids that age don’t really know what they are getting into before it is too late. So, what can we do? We can start by talking about it. The more a person knows about the harms of pornography usage, the more tools they are given to get out of the habit/ addiction or avoid it all together.
Those of you who have kids can warn your children about it, so that they know what to do if they come across it. The world doesn’t need pornography — so let’s do our part to rid ourselves of this plague!
-- Matthew Johnson, Provo