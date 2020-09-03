Letter: Post Office not a pawn in political chess match
The changes at the post office have already begun to slow mail processing down.
Case in point: A local Provo business mailed a letter to me. It took five days to get to me ... within the same ZIP code. All changes to routing machine and mailboxes prior to the congressional hearing with the postmaster general must be reversed immediately, not just the future changes.
The post office should not be a pawn in political games.
— Gerald Cluff, Provo