Concerned about Voatz vulnerabilities
The Daily Herald ran a story in February about security vulnerabilities in the Voatz voting app, and Utah County’s intention to continue its use anyway.
Rather than fix the vulnerabilities, the Voatz company is now seeking to use the Supreme Court to silence the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Secure online voting requires solving many hard problems. Voatz apparently wants to bully those who identify the hard problems into silence, rather than dedicate itself to solving those problems.
— Jerry James, Provo
Pro athletes not scoring points in court of public opinion
I’ve had it with our prima donna celebrities in the pro sports arena! Some seem to feel entitled to be the politically correct police/judges over the world and current events of which most of them are completely ignorant. How many of us who work for a living are able to walk off the job and still get paid a (ridiculous) salary for expressing our political biases?
Many of these prima donnas are in the multimillion dollar salary range, yet they want to let every one of their fans know they can punish us by not playing sports so we will recognize injustices in the world, according to their point of view. I have been a Jazz fan for over 25 years, but that has come to an abrupt halt because of their jumping into politics and wearing “Black Lives Matter” T-shirts. They have lost me as one of their avid supporters. I’ve stopped watching their games until a time in the future when they decide to play basketball instead of politics.
The same goes for all professional sports — I’m disgusted with the disrespect shown by many athletes toward our flag, our police and our military. I’m a Purple Heart veteran and proudly respect the flag of the greatest nation on the earth. Our pampered athletes need a dose of reality to understand that this wonderful country has given them opportunities to pursue their dreams and become rich and successful. As far as I’m concerned, these athletes who walk off the job to make a political point can stay off the job. I’ll turn my attention to college and high school sports played by athletes who appreciate the opportunity to play sports they love without politics.
My message to prima donna pro athletes: Please take a long hiatus — don’t stop with just a couple of games. You will not be missed by me, my family members, or many others I know who express this same view. Life will go on just fine without you.
— Ramon Smith, Mapleton
Stamp of disapproval for Rep. Curtis
I am disappointed and upset that our U.S. Representative John Curtis voted against House Bill Resolution 1092, and House Bill 8015, both related to upholding and supporting USPS operations.
I grew up in Oregon, and have lived in Utah for six years. Both states are vote-by-mail states. I have been eternally grateful for these options and ease of voting. However, I am concerned about the increase in nationwide mail-in ballots due to the pandemic and the ability of the USPS to distribute and return these important ballots.
I am currently pregnant and at a slightly higher risk of contracting the virus. At risk to myself, I have signed up to volunteer as a Utah County election worker to relieve elderly poll workers and to support this important election. In light of my personal sacrifices of time and health to uphold voting accessibility in my community, I feel Curtis’ decisions to not support the USPS in the expansion of mail-in ballots is disrespectful and dismissive of the actions of so many Americans who are working to make this a safe election.
I urge Rep. Curtis to please reconsider his stance on future bills and resolutions related to nationwide voting accessibility.
— Aspen Dalton, Provo