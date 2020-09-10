Provo mask mandate an overreach of government
I’m disappointed in the actions of the Provo City Council for its decision to enact a mask mandate with civil penalties. This ordinance not only is overbearing to individuals but burdensome to small businesses that are required to adhere to additional regulations during already trying times.
I have no challenge to the validity or presented fact that masks are helpful to the mitigation of COVID-19, but I fundamentally oppose forced compliance through civil penalties and the use of law enforcement.
The Provo Municipal Council’s decision to mandate face coverings in varying indoor and outdoor activities with arbitrary numbers of people goes against the proper role of government. Their mandate should only apply to Provo City-owned facilities.
The call from government leaders, health organizations, educational institutions and religious groups to wear masks and socially distance when opportune is an acceptable means of communicating with the intelligent and compassionate members of our community -- not through civil penalties and fines under forced compliance.
I appreciate the discourse and effort of Provo City Councilman Travis Hoban to try and work with the council in creating a more ideal action by the city, including his successful inclusion of a sunset clause in the enacted ordinance.
I also commend Mayor Michelle Kaufusi for her steadfast leadership during these unique times. Mayor Kaufusi has emphasized the importance of face coverings through her “MaskUp” campaign to encourage and educate Provo residents as opposed to the forced compliance route taken by the municipal council.
I encourage Provo City and all other government entities in Utah County to stand for individual responsibility and choose education and goodwill over mandates.
Skyler Beltran, vice chair, Utah County Republican Party