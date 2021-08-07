I am extremely concerned about the lack of Covid precautions right now. Delta is now 90% or more of our cases, and it's much more contagious (each infected person infects 5-8 others, as opposed to only 2-3 in original Covid! The flu is only 1-2!)
At the least, we need masks in schools mandated immediately, before we start having statewide daily indoor mass gatherings with no Covid protection, and then all those kids go home and play with friends and allow the virus to spread like wildfire around the community.
The longer we let the virus spread with our low vaccination and high infection rates, the more it will mutate and could likely become worse for children. Not a single elementary school child can get vaccinated.
Students wore masks at school for the entire year last year, and I never heard of any student uprisings or rebellions, nor was there an epidemic of fainting or death caused by masks. Only a vocal minority of parents made a stink. Why do they have the power to put all our children and the whole state at risk?
— Julie Nance, Provo