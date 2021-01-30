Questions need for additional radon legislation
I am concerned about House Bill 0045, in the 2021 session of the Legislature, calling for a Radon Task Force. This bill is asking to redo work that was done 50 years ago. The work is well explained on the websites of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. EPA.
The composition of the Radon Task Force calls for 11 members including two members each of the Senate and House, one individual who possesses expertise in the field of radon testing and mitigation, one individual who represents the real estate field, one individual who represents the construction industry, and one individual who represents a local health department. The individuals representing radon testing, real estate and construction experience represent a block that has a vested interest in doing remediation work, but no real radon expertise. I am not sure any member of the Senate or House has any expertise in radon and radiation health effects. The other departments of the state of Utah may or may not have any real expertise in radon and radiation health effects.
Line 86 of the bill states that, "The task force may recommend legislation to the committee." My feeling is that because of the composition of the committee, they are looking forward to proposing new legislation to force remediation on the new homeowners and owners who are trying to sell their homes. Raising the price of new homes and the cost of selling a home.
The standard for radon in the home was set by the EPA as a guideline for doing remediation and it was set extremely low. From this standard a whole industry was established to measure radon levels and do remediation. It is very difficult to measure radon levels accurately.
I question the need for this legislation as unnecessary and only intended to further an industry that was established after the EPA set a very low standard.
-- Craig M. Jensen, Lehi