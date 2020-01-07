Recognize other BYU sports
It seems that your writers Jared Lloyd and Darnell Dickson don’t give any credence to any of the sports programs at BYU unless they come under the NCAA level.
In their article Ten Years of Blue-and-White, they failed to recognize any of the accomplishments of any of the other sports that are played by BYU athletes. As an example, the BYU men’s soccer team has won the national championship two of the last three years. Now I know that they play club soccer, but so do a lot of other colleges/universities.
So, what I am saying is, if you are going to recognize the athletes at BYU for outstanding achievements, let’s recognize all of the athletes.
Chuck Gilliam, American Fork