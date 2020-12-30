Reduce high-density townhomes in Lehi
I'm writing this letter regarding the high-density townhomes that were approved to be built where the Jonsson mink farm used to be.
I've spoken with many of the immediate residents surrounding that area, and I've found that very few of them are in favor of Ivory's high-density townhomes. I'm concerned that putting such high-density housing on a street that already has three schools leading into it will increase the traffic horrendously. This increase in traffic could potentially be dangerous considering that it'll be on a road with an elementary school and family-based neighborhoods.
This is a small area that is already on the brink of over population and overcrowded schools, high-density housing here will only increase this problem. I suggest that the number of townhomes go down from 59 to 40 at least.
-- Julese Dobson, Lehi