Remember the Saint in Valentine's Day
It astounds me how many people have gone beyond secularizing our society, but almost demeaning historic figures by referring to them in shorthand, slang terms.
I see many advertisements in The Daily Herald. Most them depict February 14th as "Valentine's Day." More properly it should be denoted as "Saint Valentine's Day" because Saint Valentine was indeed a very REAL person. He is the patron saint of birds, roses, pictured as a bishop with a crippled person or a child with epilepsy at his feet, bishop with a rooster nearby, bishop refusing to adore an idol, bishop being beheaded, priest bearing a sword, priest holding a sun, priest giving sight to a blind girl.
St. Valentine was a Christian martyr. In the third century AD, it is said that Valentine, who was a priest, defied the order of the emperor Claudius and secretly performed Christian weddings for couples, allowing the husbands involved to escape conscription into a pagan army. This legend claims that soldiers were sparse at this time so this was a big inconvenience to the emperor. The account mentions that in order "to remind these men of their vows and God's love, Saint Valentine is said to have cut hearts from parchment," giving them to these persecuted Christians, a possible origin of the widespread use of hearts on St. Valentine's Day.
Another legend is that Valentine refused to sacrifice to pagan gods. Being imprisoned for this, Valentine gave his testimony in prison and through his prayers healed the jailer's daughter who was suffering from blindness. On the day of his execution, he left her a note that was signed, "Your Valentine."
Let us all cherish the loving sentiments expressed by "SAINT Valentine's Day." He was a Saint in every way.
-- James A. Marples, Provo