Response to Palmer’s letter
I would like to make a comment about Monte Palmer’s letter.
The judicial system failed to have a fair trial regardless of which way it went. An innocent person doesn’t forbid witnesses and refuse to turn over documents. What is he afraid of? The truth?
This whole trial was a joke. In a regular trial before it started if people came out and said we’re voting to all evidence good or bad a get him off regardless of the evidence they would have been disqualified from the jury and vice versa. They took the vote to be impartial(both sides) and listen and make a decision.
When I read Mitt Romney may be censured for his vote I couldn’t believe it. They were supposed to make a decision by what they believed was the truth, not what the republicans wanted, he was on the jury and swore to make an honest decision as all of them should have.
Everyone of them put the party before the people’s good. You must be independently wealthy. He wants to cut social security, medicare for the most vulnerable people that can’t make it now. He lies so much he is on the count up over the 4,000 count. That’s someone I trust wouldn’t you?
They knocked down an ancient Indian village so they could put up the wall they just tunnel under or knock down the fence. This is our country’s heritage and can never be replaced. His campaign promises are the opposite of what he does, another lie to get elected, you will never here him say I’m sorry or that might of been a mistake because he does nothing wrong ever and it’s always someone else’s fault or a conspiracy.
All of the Senate and Congress should have listened and made a honest decision Thank you Mitt for being the only honest one. He has alienated all of our allies and sided with our enemies. You should open the door of your rich, selfish world and see what’s happening to the rest of the world.
MERLENE PEAY, American Fork
Country above party
There is no country named “Democratica” or “United States of Republicans.” We are citizens of the United States of America and should be united.
But right now I am so disgusted with politics/politicians and so are many others. It is not treason or illegal to vote against someone in your “party.”
We should be voting or supporting the person(s) who we think best for the position, even if they belong to another party or independent. And if we think someone has done something illegal or compromised the country, we have the right to see them removed.
After all, they work for us, not the other way around. Everyone knows that when a politician (not all but most) is running for office, they know just what to say or promise to get your vote, even if it is not true or they don’t mean it. Yes, they will lie to you to get your vote. Why do we support leaders who lie, cheat and deceive us just because they belong to a certain party?
Are we really that gullible? I know — it’s always been that way, but at some point we should say enough! It is wrong to support party above country.
SHARON BLACK, Orem