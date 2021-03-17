Revved up about Tier 3 gas
One year ago, the Provo Municipal Council and Mayor Michelle Kaufusi issued a statement of support for educational outreach on the benefits of Tier 3 fuel usage and available locations. This is a cleaner gas that contains less sulfur and emits less harmful pollutants in our air. When used in all vehicles, this would be like taking 4 out of 5 cars off the road in terms of air pollution. Tier 3 gas is currently available at Speedway, Sinclair, Exxon, Chevron, Texaco, and Shell gas stations.
Utah has suffered from having some of the worst air quality in the nation. We are happy to have this opportunity to choose an option that reduces vehicle emissions without compromising a vehicle’s performance.
We extend our gratitude to Governor Herbert and the Utah State Legislature for support of Tier 3 gas and especially to our thoughtful businesses and residents who are choosing to use this fuel to facilitate cleaner air. Learn more about Tier 3 gas and where to buy it at tier3gas.org.
-- Provo Municipal Council and Mayor Michelle Kaufusi