Reyes must be sanctioned and removed
I am writing to voice my outrage over the actions of Utah's sycophantic Attorney General. His support of a flailing president's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, on behalf of the Utah people, in states that have already ascertained none existed, is unconscionable and has NO basis in law or fact.
This blatant assault on our democracy's core principles, in particular adhering and respecting a state's autonomy in codifying election laws and the subsequent support of a peaceful transfer of power, must result in immediate disbarment and the overturning of his own election.
He has proven that he is not only incapable of respecting laws and legal precedent, but he also does not have the ethical or moral character expected of an A.G. He must be sanctioned and removed immediately.
-- Dina Hannah, Millcreek