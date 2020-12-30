'Risen from ashes' was A+ reporting
Please pass on my thanks to your veteran reporter Genelle Pugmire for her front page story "Risen from ashes."
As an ex- journalist BYU faculty member I was usually a stingy Ebeneezer Scrooge when grading mediocre opinion pieces that did not attain a degree of excellence.
But Genelle's in-depth history of the flaming death of Provo's historic downtown church building 10 years ago and its resurrection as a Mormon temple deserves not just an A, but an A+.
In addition I hope your team of reporters, editors and photographers earn a Christmas bonus for the fine reporting they have done this past year during a global plague.
I am sure that historically your reporters already know that the daily and weekly newspapers in the Beehive State have been described in such terms as an encyclopedia of life and instruction, a fortress, map, manna and other colorful terms. Newton claimed he read a newspaper to see how God governs those who read on a daily basis.
Shakespeare believed that folio of four pages was but a map of busy life -- its fluctuations and vast concerns were an abstract and history and pressure.
The newspaper is the great educator of the world, according to Talmage. The newspaper's press is the people's university.
Still another "Mele Kalikimaka" to the rest of your staff working as a team to preserve the basic foundations of a democracy with the printed word to inform and educate readers, before the mass production of a new technology of sophisticated bell, and whistle.
Please also give a large hug to your two reporters who have been known to give grades on the games of athletic teams they report as well as well as to the forgotten who delivered the Herald newspaper in the dawn's early light or complete winter blackness.
Yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus. Perhaps Mrs. Claus could start a small weekly news publication and the elves could deliver them. There's a whole bunch of journalism majors and faculty members who would work for them.
-- Alf Pratte, Provo