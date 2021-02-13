Rising above reaction is our responsibility
Which comes first the chicken or the egg?
I listen with interest to comments made on both sides of the political aisle about the responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6 at our nation's Capitol. Just as love begets love, violence begets violence.
As a nation, both sides have been willing to look the other way and excuse the actions of those who have perpetrated violence in our cities and elsewhere. The animal instinct when you experience violence is to react with like action. As humans we should rise above this kind of reaction, but in our present environment you might almost expect the type of reaction we saw.
As Americans we ought to rise above our animal instincts and show our better side. Let's hope we can do this.
-- Mel Hudman, Spanish Fork