Robust ballot verification process needed
Many Republicans are trying to avoid voter fraud by fixing the wrong end of the voting process.
Blocking people from voting is un-American, instead, they should be encouraging verification of cast votes. While it is possible that nefarious individuals might attempt to thwart the system by voting with other people's names, it is best to catch those individuals in the act so they can be prosecuted. This can be done by collecting the ballots and proving their fraudulent nature. All vote counting should include a verification process such as comparing the ballot signature to the one on file.
Republicans, and indeed all Americans, should be supporting legislation aimed at encouraging states to develop robust ballot verification procedures rather than supporting measures which make it more difficult for individual Americans to vote.
-- Loree Miles, Orem (registered Republican since 1979)