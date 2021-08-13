Open Letter to Senator Romney,
We have totally supported you, 2012 until present, with our votes and donations.
Now we ask you to represent us and show integrity, restraint, frugality, and principle in the face of the current Biden-Democrat printing, spending, and taxing orgy. Vote NO to this Biden-Democrat push for BLOAT, WASTE, POWER, and CORRUPTION--this next big step toward national bankruptcy.
We have already seen the biggest heist in history (political or criminal) during the last 18 months. Here are the numbers from an Oct 18, 2020 Forbes article
FY 2020 U.S. Government Spending: $6.5 trillion. FY 2020 Deficit: $3.1 trillion. Stimulus Spending: $2.6 trillion. Stimulus Tax Relief: $900 billion. Next Stimulus Proposal: $1.8 to $2.2 trillion. (https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertberger/2020/10/18/5-big-numbers-reveal-the-unsettling-scope-of-stimulus-spending/?sh=60e59b5f142b)
Obama nearly doubled the national debt during his eight years from about $10 trillion to nearly $20 trillion.
Now Biden and Democrats are pushing the national debt past $30 trillion and probably past $35 trillion in just one year, with $40 trillion easily in sight--well beyond the annual gross national product.
The relatively small proportion of the bloat that is designated for infrastructure is still huge and could only be wisely directed and carried out, without huge waste and corruption, at state and local levels.
That is where the knowledge resides--of what is truly needed and how to go about it.
Please stop this idiocy and call it out for what it is.
— Dan Bartholomew, Orem