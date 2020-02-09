Romney’s vote took courage
I’m saddened by the negative reaction across the state to Mitt Romney’s vote in the impeachment trial of the president.
Senator Romney voted according to his conscience and what he felt was the right thing to do. People often lament the fact that our elected officials make big promises during their campaigns, only to see them fall in line with whichever party they belong to after being elected.
This was certainly the case with members of the senate on both sides of the isle in the impeachment trial. However, Senator Romney displayed admirable courage and voted according to his conscience, despite the negative reaction that he knew he would get from the president and other members of his party, as well as his constituents.
This type of courage is nearly nonexistent today in both political parties and in my opinion should be applauded, not disparaged, despite our feelings one way or the other about the impeachment trial.