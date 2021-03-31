Romney should step away from meddle platform
I read The Daily Herald article: "Romney seeks to meddle in Beijing Olympics, with US economic, diplomatic boycott" (March 15 issue). It is sure peculiar how politicians sure get a swelled-head when they get into office.
As governor of Massachusetts, Romney was accused of tossing his weight around. To his credit, as a private citizen, Romney is to be credited with salvaging the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics from financial disaster, which would have been embarrassing.
Now, as a U.S. Senator Romney feels suddenly empowered to make a mark for himself (albeit a blemished mark) by meddling in the internal affairs of a nation duly picked to host the Olympic games. You can bet if Utah were hosting this year's Games, Romney would tell any critic to: "Go pound sand down a rathole."
However, Romney is a perpetual meddler. He is no broker. He is a man who speaks with a forked-tongue. I heard him give a speech in Omaha, Nebraska, in the year 2009 in which he expressed views inside a high-rise hotel that were 180 degrees contrary to what he told "the public." I am relieved, however, that Romney believes prohibiting athletes from competing would be "counterproductive." On that score, he is right.
I just wish Mitt could lay down his unbridled zest to be a "has-been CEO" and focus on the present-day here and now. At his age, he won't serve many more years in Congress until a replacement is needed. Just days ago, he mentioned that the Senate is full of geriatric-patients (including himself). I do feel sorry about his recent tumble as an aging infirm man. Romney needs to stick to Senate business, while he can, and realize that he is a servant of "The People" now.
-- James A. Marples, Provo