Seeking vote for Farm Workforce Modernization Act
I’m glad to hear that Senator Mitt Romney recently joined a bipartisan group of senators, along with Intermountain West business leaders, to promote bipartisan immigration reform. The senator has long demonstrated a thoughtful and compassionate understanding of the need to reform our broken immigration system.
As the senator works with his colleagues to implement key immigration reforms, I hope he will show support for the farm workers who already are in Utah working by supporting the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would allow undocumented farmworkers the chance to earn citizenship and passed in the House in a bipartisan manner last month.
My family has farmed for generations in the Intermountain West. It's a profession that is not for the faint of heart. It is hard work and very rewarding.
In most cases, the people I work with have been living here for years. They’ve built lives for themselves and their families here in Utah. During the pandemic, undocumented farmworkers have risked their lives to make sure food got to restaurants, grocery stores and homes. We’ve all benefited from their tireless efforts.
I hope Senator Romney will follow through on his commitment to sensible and thoughtful policy by supporting Utah’s undocumented farmworkers and their families by voting for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
-- Petter Olsen, Saratoga Springs