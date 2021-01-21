Senators Lee, Romney should consider impeachment
The House has successfully voted to impeach President Trump. Now it is the Senate's turn.
I urge senators Lee and Romney to publicly declare that they are willing to consider the impeachment, examine the evidence honestly, and convict him if the evidence bears out. This is one of their most important duties. The fact that he is leaving office soon does not change the responsibility they have to hold him publicly responsible for his actions and discourage future would-be fascists from similarly mocking the rule of law, pressuring election officials and inciting violence against sitting Congress.
It is vital that he be barred from running for office in the future, and that future presidents know that there is a line in the sand they may not cross without repercussions.
-- Jason Weaver, Payson